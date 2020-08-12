Home

J G Fielder & Son (York)
48-50 Clarence Street
York, North Yorkshire YO31 7EW
01904 654460
Service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
13:00
York Crematorium
Martin Sanderson Notice
Sanderson Martin Charles Of Bishopthorpe, passed away in
St Leonard's Hospice on August 3rd, 2020, aged 63 years, after a long illness.
Devoted husband of Joy,
proud father of Christopher and Nicholas,
besotted grandfather of Elspeth,
dear brother of Keith and Helen,
and good friend to many.
A small private family service
will be held at York Crematorium
on Friday August 21st at 1.00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a
donation to St Leonard's Hospice.
A celebration of Martin's life will be
held next year where everyone who
knew Martin will be welcome.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son, Funeral Directors, York Tel 01904 654460.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 12, 2020
