SCRIVEN Martin James Wynne
It is with great sadness,
the family announce the untimely passing of Martin on 22nd July 2020.
Adoring husband of Dot.
Loving father of Peter and Michael.
Father-in-law to Victoria and Jen.
Grandpops to Sam, Mollie,
Freddie and Harry.
Affectionately known as Scriv, a loved and admired friend and colleague to many.
He will be sadly missed by all.
There will be a private family burial at
St Wilfrid's Church, Burnsall, at 11am
on Friday 31st July 2020
and a memorial service will take place
when restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 25, 2020