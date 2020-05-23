|
|
|
BLASHILL
Mary
Passed away 15th May 2020,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Bernard.
Much loved Sister to the late Noel, Keith
and Roy. Sister in Law to Betty and the
late Nancy, Hilda, Phylis and Margaret.
Treasured Auntie and Great Auntie.
The family would like to thank Eastfield Residential Home for their care,
compassion and the respect they offered Mary. Also many thanks to Doctors,
Nurses and the medical profession
who cared for her.
One of life's great ladies and
a true friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 23, 2020