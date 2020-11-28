|
|
|
Collins Mary On 17th November 2020, suddenly in hospital, of Whitley, Dewsbury,
aged 76 years, Mary,
beloved wife of the late Richard,
much loved mum of Jill, Wendy and Ian, remembered with love by James, Andrew, Tracey & Megan and
cherished grandma of Harry, Molly, George and David, a dear sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
In conjunction with the current guidelines a funeral service by invitation only will be held
at Whitley Parish Church on
Thursday 3rd December 2020 at
2.30pm followed by a private
interment in the churchyard.
Prior to the church service the cortege will leave Church Farm at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mary may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors of Dewsbury, for the benefit of The Yorkshire Air Ambulance & Addington Fund.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2020