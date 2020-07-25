|
|
|
KIRBY Mary Died in Westfield Park Nursing Home,
Hook on Wednesday 15th July 2020,
aged 92 years, formerly of Cliffe.
Loving wife of the late Geoffrey,
much loved mum of Janet and Alan, mother-in-law to David and Debbie, beloved grandma, great-grandma and auntie.
Service to be held Tuesday 28th July at
St Mary the Virgin Church, Hemingbrough 1.00pm followed by committal at
Pontefract Crematorium 2.30pm.
Due to current restrictions attendance
is by invitation only.
Donations will be accepted for
the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enq: Bullement Funeral Service,
19 Bridgegate, Howden. Tel: 01430 430122
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 25, 2020