Mary Knight

Mary Knight Notice
KNIGHT
Mary
On May 18th 2020 peacefully at her home after a very short illness, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Derek Knight,
dearly loved mother of Claire-Louise,
Nicola, Adam, Thomas and Henry.
Beloved Omar to her grandchildren
and great grandchildren and
a very dear friend to many.
Due to the current circumstances
a private cremation will take place
and a thanksgiving service for Mary's life will be held at a later date.
Enquiries to
Desmond Jackson Ltd, Funeral Director, Baildon. Tel. 01274 582640
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 23, 2020
