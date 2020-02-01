|
|
|
TOWNSLEY
Nee May
Mary Jean
On 25th January 2020,
peacefully at Linson Court Nursing Home, of Hanging Heaton, Dewsbury,
aged 83 years, Jean,
beloved wife of the late Eric,
dearly loved mum of
John, Colin and Carolyn,
a very dear and loved mother-in-law
of Heather and Gary and
cherished grandma of Oliver.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 6th February 2020 at 11.15am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to
George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020