|
|
|
YEADON (née Balmforth)
Maureen On August 6 2020, peacefully at
Currergate Nursing Home, Steeton , Maureen, aged 89 years, for many years Deputy Head of East Morton Primary
School and church warden at
St.Luke's Parish Church.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur,
loving mother, grandmother, auntie, sister, cousin, colleague and friend to many.
Due to the current restrictions, a family burial will be held in Cleckheaton
New Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Versus Arthritus
can be made online at
www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
A memorial service to celebrate
Maureen's life will be held
at a later date
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 15, 2020