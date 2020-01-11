|
|
|
BEER
MAURICE EDWARD
January 3rd 2020 peacefully in
Harrogate District Hospital, aged 92 years,
of Knaresborough.
Maurice loving husband of Jean, dear father of Jane and Julie and a much loved
father-in-law and grandpa.
Funeral service will be held at St John
The Baptist Church, Knaresborough on Monday 20th January 2020 at 11am,
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations
in memory may be given to
The Macular Society and Church Funds,
for which a collection box will
be provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 11, 2020