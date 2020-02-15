Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Jackson

Notice Condolences

Maurice Jackson Notice
JACKSON
Maurice Robert
Passed away peacefully on
8th February 2020 aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Marguerite, devoted father to Caroline & Louise, father in law to Ben and a very proud grandfather
of Georgia & Keira.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Pocklington on
Thursday 27th February at 2:00 pm.
No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to St Leonard's Hospice, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -