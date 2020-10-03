|
|
|
KILBURN Mavis On 17th September peacefully at home,
aged 89 years.
Dearly loved Sister-in-law and Aunt.
Remembered fondly for her 45 years running the shop in Brandsby.
Private family service on
Wednesday 14th October at
All Saint's Church, Brandsby.
Mavis will be leaving from Chapman Medd, Funeral Directors in Easingwold at 1pm for those wishing to pay their respects.
Family flowers only. Donations received in memory of Mavis will be for the Blue Cross.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors
Tel: 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 3, 2020