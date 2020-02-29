Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
15:00
Wakefield Crematorium
BEEDEL
Maxwell
February 23rd, peacefully at home
in Netherton, aged 93 years.
The beloved husband of Eileen, dear
dad of the late Christine, father in law
of Alan, loving gramps of Rebecca and
Natalie and an adored great grandpa
of Lorenc and The Bump.
The funeral service for Maxwell will take place at Wakefield Crematorium
on Monday 9th March at 3.00.
Family flowers only please
by request of the family.
For any other enquiries please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service, tel 01924 371091.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020
