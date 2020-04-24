Home

Avison
Michael (Mike)
Died peacefully April 7th 2020, aged 79.
Beloved husband to Margaret, loving dad
to Michelle & Helen, brother to Marilyn, grandfather to Morgan,
great family man and true friend.

"You walked beside us every day
and always will. We have always
loved you and always will."

A private cremation service will take
place on Tuesday 5th May at 2:30pm.
To honour him we will be inviting
everyone to an event to celebrate
his life later in the year.
His family can be reached at
[email protected]
for any enquiries or condolences.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 24, 2020
