H Eaton & Sons Funeral Directors (Ilkley)
Ashlands Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8JT
01943 607360
Michael Brassington

Notice Condolences

Michael Brassington Notice
BRASSINGTON MICHAEL Passed away peacefully
surrounded by his family
on the 17th October 2020.
Sadly missed by his children,
David, Simon and Louise,
his grandchildren, great grandchildren
and his long time companion Kathleen.
He will also be greatly missed by
his son in law and daughter in law
Tim and Sandra.
Family flowers only.
Donations gratefully received to
Sue Ryder's Manorlands, Oxenhope.

All enquiries to
H. Eaton & Sons, Ilkley,
Tel 01943 607360
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 31, 2020
