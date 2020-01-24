|
CAIN
MICHAEL
Passed away peacefully in
St Gemma's Hospice on
18th January 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Theresa.
Dear father of Tony, Stephen and Paul.
Much loved father-in-law of
Helen, Debbie and Rachel.
Grandfather of Sarah, Rebecca,
Sophie, Alex and Gabby
and Great Grandfather of Margot.
Michael's Requiem Mass will be
celebrated at St Theresa's R.C Church,
Crossgates, Leeds 15 on Friday 31 st January at 11am prior to interment at
Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only by request please, donations in lieu for St Gemma's and Prostate Cancer UK for which a plate
will be made available.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services
Tel. 0113 2326900.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 24, 2020