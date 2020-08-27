|
|
|
Hanson Michael Carlin Died peacefully at Helme Hall, Meltham
on the 17th August 2020, aged 87 years.
Michael late of Somerville, Roberttown.
The dearly beloved husband of Barbara
and father of Janet, Jonathan, Sally
and Stacey, respected father-in-law to
John, Paul and Matthew. Much loved
pa to AJ, Charles, Amelia and Tabs,
great pa to Orlando, Jules, Raffy and Lars. Also brother and brother-in-law to
Garry and Pauline.
He will be greatly missed by all.
A private family funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Roberttown followed by the committal at
Huddersfield Crematorium. Family and friends wishing to make a donation in memory of Michael may do so directly online to Alzheimer's Research Trust.
Any enquiries to
David Butterfield Funeral Directors,
Cleckheaton. Tel.01274 852885.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 27, 2020