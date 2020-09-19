|
Hanson Michael Carlin Mrs. Barbara Hanson and family wish
to express their sincere thanks for the condolence cards and letters received
from so many, also donations to Alzheimer's Research.
Grateful thanks to the staff at Helme Hall, Meltham for their much appreciated
care of Michael during his illness.
Thanks to Rev'd Stephen Rochelle and
Rev'd Jayne Lee for a most fitting service. Also Shawn and Claire at
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
for their caring arrangements.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 19, 2020