HINE Michael David Peacefully at Harrogate District Hospital on 12th December 2019, aged 78 years.
Much loved and respected
by all his family and friends.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service at Christ Church, Harrogate, on Monday 6th January 2020, at 11.30.a.m. Followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Mike
will be given to Asthma UK,
St Michaels Hospice, Harrogate and St Roberts Church, Pannal.
After the service the family warmly invite friends to The Pavilions, Harrogate, for light refreshments.
Please wear a colourful item.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 26, 2019