|
|
|
HORNER
Michael Brian
(Brian)
On Tuesday, February 25th
peacefully at Vida Grange, aged 86 years.
Much loved husband to the late Anne,
loving father of Sally, Gillian and Richard, father-in-law to David, Andrew and Jane, grandfather to George, Sophie,
Scarlett, India and Petronella
and great grandfather to Olive.
Funeral service on Friday, March 6th at 9.30am at St Nicholas Church, Dunnington followed by private Cremation.
Donations in memory of Brian can be made to the Salvation Army & St Nicholas Church.
All enquiries to
JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors
on 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020