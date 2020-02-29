Home

POWERED BY

Services
J G Fielder & Son (York)
48-50 Clarence Street
York, North Yorkshire YO31 7EW
01904 654460
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Horner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Horner

Notice Condolences

Michael Horner Notice
HORNER
Michael Brian
(Brian)
On Tuesday, February 25th
peacefully at Vida Grange, aged 86 years.
Much loved husband to the late Anne,
loving father of Sally, Gillian and Richard, father-in-law to David, Andrew and Jane, grandfather to George, Sophie,
Scarlett, India and Petronella
and great grandfather to Olive.
Funeral service on Friday, March 6th at 9.30am at St Nicholas Church, Dunnington followed by private Cremation.
Donations in memory of Brian can be made to the Salvation Army & St Nicholas Church.
All enquiries to
JG Fielder & Son Funeral Directors
on 01904 654460
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -