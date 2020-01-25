|
|
|
McClay
Michael (Mick)
On January 18th, peacefully in
Airedale Hospital, aged 86 years of Ilkley.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Sue and Iain.
Private cremation will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance, at Christchurch, The Grove, Ilkley, on Thursday January 30th at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance for
which a plate will be available at the service. Any enquiries please,
C/O John Whitham Funeral Services, Ilkley. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020