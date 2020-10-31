|
PELL Michael (Mick) On Monday 26th October 2020,
Mick of Hipperholme,
aged 90 years,
passed away peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.
Dearly beloved husband of Jennifer, much loved father of Caroline and a dear brother of John. Due to Coronavirus restrictions there will be a private service at Park Wood Crematorium on 19th November. The cortege will depart from his home at 10.15am and proceed along Leeds Road, Hipperholme. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be given to The Calderdale Deaf Association, 4 St James Road, Halifax HX1 1YS or K9 Kitty Care, New Hey Road, Bradford BD4 7HY. Any enquiries may be addressed to Lawrence Funeral Service
01422 354094.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 31, 2020