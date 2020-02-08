|
|
|
Robinson
Michael (Mike)
On January 22nd 2020 peacefully at
Kirkwood Hospice following a short illness.
Mike Robinson aged 74 years,
the darling husband of Stephy,
the dearly loved father of Guy and Jamie,
a dear father in law of Georgie and Corrie,
also the loving grandpa of
Rosie, Annabel, Billy and Jack.
Will friends please meet for service at
All Hallows Parish Church, Kirkburton
at 1pm on Wednesday 12th February followed by an interment in the churchyard.
No flowers by request donations in lieu of flowers if so desired would be appreciated and will be divided between Kirkwood Hospice and All Hallows Parish Church Kirkburton for which a donation plate
will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Morley Rhodes
and Wainwright Funeral Directors,
Skelmanthorpe. Tel: 01484 862095.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020