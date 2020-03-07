Home

John Whitham Funeral Service
34 Leeds Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8DS
01943 831375
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
14:30
Christchurch, The Grove
Ilkley
Michael Sharman Notice
SHARMAN
Michael
On February 18, suddenly, aged 87 years.
Son of the late Alf & Rene Sharman of Leeds, widower to Patricia Sharman of Stamford Bridge, York.
Much loved and missed by daughters Catharine and Margaret and their families.
Thanksgiving Service will be held at Christchurch, The Grove, Ilkley
on Monday March 23 at 2.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the charity MIND, for which a plate will be
available at the service.
Any enquiries, C/O John Whitham Funeral Services, Ilkley. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2020
