WOODGATE Michael Anthony (Woody) Was tragically killed in a cycle accident on 3rd November 2020 in Monroe Louisiana,USA where he was living, aged 28.
Michael was the much adored son of Karen and Anthony, much loved and loving brother to Ellen and brother in law to Chris. He was the adored grandson of Peter and the late Eileen and his late paternal grandparents Sidney and Marian. He was soon to be a greatly loved Uncle to Baby Wood.
He was also much loved by his
Uncle Keith and Auntie Mandy
and his Uncle Chris.
Known as Woody and much loved by all his friends all over the world who he met through his love of water skiing, and all his many friends at home
whom he always loved and
missed when away from home.
Rest in peace our darling son
in the arms of your loving grandmas
until we meet again. xxx
I can't believe you've left us
We couldn't say goodbye
I wish I could hug you in my arms
And kiss you one last time.
We only have your photos now
A frozen piece of time
To remind me of how it was
When you were here and mine.
I hear it mentioned often
That time will heal the pain
But now our hearts are broken
They will never be whole again.
We will never forget your beautiful smile Your sense of humour, your love of life We all loved you so very much Why did you go away?
The hurt and pain and sorrow too
Is with us every day.
The angels came and took you
That really wasn't fair
They took my one and only son
My future hopes, my heir.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 7, 2020