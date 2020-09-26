|
HAIGH Mollie MBE (Former Teacher and Local Councillor)
On September 6th, peacefully at Leeming Bar Grange Care Home, aged 93.
A loved Aunt, Great Aunt, Great Great Aunt and friend of many.
Funeral Service to remain private.
Mollie will be leaving from Chapman Medd Funeral Directors in Easingwold on
Friday October 2nd at 2.30pm for those wishing to pay their respects.
Flowers welcome.
Donations received in memory of Mollie will be for Education Support.
Enquiries please to Chapman Medd
Tel: 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2020