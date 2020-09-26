Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie Haigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie Haigh

Notice Condolences

Mollie Haigh Notice
HAIGH Mollie MBE (Former Teacher and Local Councillor)

On September 6th, peacefully at Leeming Bar Grange Care Home, aged 93.

A loved Aunt, Great Aunt, Great Great Aunt and friend of many.
Funeral Service to remain private.

Mollie will be leaving from Chapman Medd Funeral Directors in Easingwold on
Friday October 2nd at 2.30pm for those wishing to pay their respects.

Flowers welcome.
Donations received in memory of Mollie will be for Education Support.

Enquiries please to Chapman Medd
Tel: 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -