|
|
|
IBBOTSON
Muriel
(Formerly Hugill)
(Nee Dowson)
A true Yorkshire lass,
passed away peacefully at home on
Tuesday 14th January 2020.
Much loved Mother of David and Fiona, Widow of Stephen E Hugill and
Cyril Ibbotson. Rest in peace Mam.
Funeral service to take place at
Kirkleatham Crematorium on
Friday 31st January 2020 at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Muriel if desired to The RNLI or Keswick Mountain Rescue.
Any enquiries are to Stokesley Funeralcare Inc H.W Carter, 10 East End, Stokesley
TS9 5DP. Tel:01642 700 208.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 24, 2020