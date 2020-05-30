CAIRNS
Nancy
(née Waldron)
of Beverley, East Yorkshire
Passed away on 16th May 2020,
aged 92 years.
Devoted wife of the late
Wg Cdr George Cairns O.B.E.,
loving mother of Peter and Patricia.
A private family cremation will be held
and then a celebration of her life
when circumstances permit.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2020.