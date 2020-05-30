Or Copy this URL to Share

CAIRNS

Nancy

(née Waldron)

of Beverley, East Yorkshire

Passed away on 16th May 2020,

aged 92 years.

Devoted wife of the late

Wg Cdr George Cairns O.B.E.,

loving mother of Peter and Patricia.

A private family cremation will be held

and then a celebration of her life

when circumstances permit.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store