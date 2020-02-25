|
|
|
STUART
Nancy Dr.
Died peacefully on 14th February 2020,
at Emmaus House Care Home, Harrogate, aged 92 years.
Much loved and loving mother of James, Helen and the late Jane,
devoted Gran of Ben and Rosa,
loved and loving auntie and friend to many.
Thanksgiving service to take place at Wesley Chapel, Harrogate on Tuesday 3rd March
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to the British Thyroid Foundation for which a plate will be provided at the service, or can be forwarded with all enquiries to Hubert Swainson Funeral Directors, 39, Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5ED. Tel. 01423 504571.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 25, 2020