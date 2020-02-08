|
|
|
HARDMAN
Neil
Sue and family would like to thank everyone for their cards and expressions of sympathy received following their sad loss.
Thank you to all who attended the service of thanksgiving so sympathetically conducted by Rev. Peter Jaram.
Thank you to Pickering Medical Practice especially Dr Bishop, the district and Macmillan nurses and the staff at
St Catherine's Hospice.
Grateful thanks to Kirkbymoorside Golf Club for the excellent catering.
Special thanks to Adam Collier and his team for the professional funeral arrangements and finally thanks for the generous donations for Macmillan Nurses
and St Catherine's Hospice.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020