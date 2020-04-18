|
|
|
MARSHALL
Nelly
"GG"
(née Trees)
Died peacefully, aged 98, following a
stroke at her daughters home on April 4th.
Loved and supported by her family.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur,
a much loved mum, grandma and
great-grandma, mother-in-law and aunt.
Private cremation.
A Thanksgiving Service to be held once
the current restrictions are lifted.
Thank you to staff at Grange Park Surgery, Burley in Wharfedale and the District and Palliative Care nursing teams.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Apr. 18, 2020