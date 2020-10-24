Home

NOTHARD Nick Sadly passed away on 12th October 2020
at home in Garthorpe surrounded by his loving family, aged 63 years.
Devoted husband of Heather, much loved dad of Jon, Christopher and Patrick.
Nick will be very dearly missed by all his close family and friends.
A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at Garthorpe Cemetery on Wednesday 28th October at 2pm. Donations in memory of Nick for the family's chosen charities (cheques payable to R Wallace Donation account) may be left at the service or sent
c/o R Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors,
27 High St, Crowle, DN17 4LD
Tel: 01724 488565.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 24, 2020
