ELLIOTT
Nigel
Very unexpectedly and suddenly, on Thursday 28th May, aged only 69, Nigel,
the best husband of Liz,
the tremendously proud Dad of Ruth and George, "Favourite Uncle" of
Greg, Fran, Sally, Hannah and Lydia,
a much-loved son-in-law of Beth and John, brother of Dorothy and
friend to a huge number of people.
Also known as Farmer Nigel to many, Nigel was a true countryman and stockman.
Nigel's funeral will be held at the
North Chapel, Grenoside, on
Tuesday 16th June at 11.00am.
This will, of course, be limited to his immediate family but we hope to have a Memorial Service at a later date.
He will be missed so very much.
Enquiries to Morley, Rhodes and Wainwright 01484 862095.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 6, 2020