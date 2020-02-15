|
|
|
READ
Nigel
On 1st February 2020,
peacefully at St James' Hospital Leeds,
Nigel aged 77 years of Holmfirth,
Guiseley and Cape Town.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of Vanessa and Daniel, stepdad of Ross, Kyle and Benjamin,
a proud grandad and brother to Jonathan.
Funeral service at Nab Wood Crematorium, Shipley on Friday 28th February at
12.40pm, followed by refreshments at Shipley Golf Club, BD16 1LX.
Donations if wished may be given for Sarcoma UK c/o Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6AA
or a donation box will be available at
the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2020