Nigel
The family of Barbara and Nigel would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and flowers received during their recent sad loss. The attendance of so many at Nigel's funeral service was much appreciated and a great comfort to us all, as were the generous donations given for Sarcoma UK. Thanks also to Honley Surgery and St James' Hospital Oncology Unit Leeds for their care and support alongside the District Nurses and Locala. Thanks are also extended to Celebrant Bill Wilde for his kind words and comforting service, to James at Radcliffe Funeral Service for his help and guidance with the funeral arrangements and to Shipley Golf Club for their hospitality. Nigel will be greatly missed by us all.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 7, 2020