TURNER
Nigel John
(56) was born in Lincolnshire but moved to Yorkshire as a baby a few weeks old.
He was a strong ambassador for Yorkshire but found a life in Tenerife to better pursue his love for outdoor sports; kite boarding, windsurfing, cycling and running.
He died suddenly while cycling around his own created bike park.
He excelled in languages at school and developed a career teaching privately
and in schools in Tenerife.
He is survived by partner Begonia,
daughter Emily in Tenerife and
mother Shirley in Yorkshire and sister Yvonne in Monmouth.
A celebration of his life will take place
at a later date.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 9, 2020