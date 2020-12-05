|
|
|
Rose Norma Claire Passed away peacefully, aged 90,
on Friday 27th November at
Leeming Bar Grange.
She was a much-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loving wife of the late Derek Rose.
A small, private service will take
place at York Crematorium on
Wednesday 16th December, with a live stream for those who cannot attend.
A memorial service will be
held at a later date.
All enquires please to
J.Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors, Boston Spa 01937 842574.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020