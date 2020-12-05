Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tony Barker and Sons
84 High Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS23 6EA
01937 842 574
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020
York Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Rose

Notice Condolences

Norma Rose Notice
Rose Norma Claire Passed away peacefully, aged 90,
on Friday 27th November at
Leeming Bar Grange.
She was a much-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loving wife of the late Derek Rose.
A small, private service will take
place at York Crematorium on
Wednesday 16th December, with a live stream for those who cannot attend.
A memorial service will be
held at a later date.

All enquires please to
J.Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors, Boston Spa 01937 842574.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -