|
|
|
BUTTERICK
Norman Leslie
Of Linton, passed away peacefully in Harrogate Hospital on 20th January 2020, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Pat, much loved
father of Yvonne, brother of Stuart and
brother-in-law of Brenda.
The funeral service will take place at Harrogate Crematorium on
Thursday 6th February at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for The Dogs Trust,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquires please to
J. Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020