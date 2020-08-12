Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Eastwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Eastwood

Notice Condolences

Norman Eastwood Notice
EASTWOOD Norman Passed away peacefully at home
on 4th August, aged 87 years,
late of Leeds 15.

The dearly beloved Husband of Jean
and loving Dad of Jayne.
A much respected Father-in-Law of Tony and
a treasured Grandad of Frankie and Matilda.

The funeral service will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th August at 1.30pm.
Due to current restrictions, this will be
a private service for family.

Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Norman
can be given to Myeloma UK
c/o Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane, Crossgates, Leeds.
LS15 7DS, Tel: 0113 2326900.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -