EASTWOOD Norman Passed away peacefully at home
on 4th August, aged 87 years,
late of Leeds 15.
The dearly beloved Husband of Jean
and loving Dad of Jayne.
A much respected Father-in-Law of Tony and
a treasured Grandad of Frankie and Matilda.
The funeral service will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th August at 1.30pm.
Due to current restrictions, this will be
a private service for family.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Norman
can be given to Myeloma UK
c/o Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane, Crossgates, Leeds.
LS15 7DS, Tel: 0113 2326900.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 12, 2020