Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
to take place at home
Norman Geoffrey "Geoff" Fretwell

Fretwell
Norman Geoffrey
(known as Geoff)
Passed away peacefully at home on 30th May 2020 aged 78 years.
Loving Husband of Anne, dear Dad to Steven, Carl and Alison and loving Grandad to Emily and Thomas.
Private funeral to take place at
home on Saturday 13th June 2020,
but for anyone wishing to pay their last respects the funeral cortege will be
leaving the chapel of rest at 1.30pm.
Donations if desired for
Yorkshire Air Ambulance via
Dyson Funeral Service, Barnsley Road, Penistone.
All enquiries regarding route and
donations please contact Dyson's
direct on 01226 762481.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 6, 2020
