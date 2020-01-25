|
|
|
HAIRSINE
Norman
Died peacefully on January 16th,
aged 84 years, of Wistow near Selby.
A dearly loved husband of Rebecca Ann (Betty) for over 61 years, a loving father of Ann and Susan also a dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Wistow on Saturday
1st February 11:00am prior to interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations
in lieu, if so desired, to Wistow Church on
the plate provided at the service .
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 25, 2020