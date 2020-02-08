|
Hairsine
Norman
Rebecca (Betty), Ann, Susan and family would like to express their sincere
thanks to all relatives and friends who attended Norman's funeral.
Thank you also for the kind messages
of sympathy received and for the
beautiful floral tributes.
Special thanks to Lisa's florists for her beautiful floral arrangements,
Alison and her team for the refreshments
and to Sue, Chris, Jennifer and Abigail at Wistow Church and to Jill
at the Jubilee Hall.
Thank you to Reverend Terry Dyer for a
very comforting service,
to A.Grundy Funeral Directors for their dignified care and support and for the guard of honour by the East Yorkshire
Veterans association.
A total of over £1,000 was donated in memory of Norman for the upkeep of
All Saints Church, Wistow
thank you all so much.
Last but not least, many thanks to
everyone who cared for Norman at
York District Hospital recently,
including paramedics, the High Dependency Unit and Ward 23 and to those who supported him over the last 2 years,
the stroke team, the therapists and the doctors and staff at Posterngate Surgery.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 8, 2020