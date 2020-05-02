|
Norman William McColl 1926 to 2020
It is with great sadness that after a short illness, Mr. Norman William McColl,
passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday 22nd April 2020, whilst he was residing in Withernsea on the East Coast.
Although Dad has been with us 94 years,
it's still hard to think he will no longer be with us but watching from above instead.
I'm sure there will be people who will remember Dad from his days of his
Watch and Clock repairers shop on
Harehills Road. It was some years ago and even though he had not lived in Leeds for almost 20 years, I am sure of it.
As I'm also sure, everyone will understand, in these twice as difficult times as usual, there is no funeral as such. It will be a very small cremation in Hull. So no proper goodnight for Dad at this time. We are saying small individual ones. I am hopeful that, in the not too distant future, we will be able to celebrate his interesting life, for all Family and Friends. TBC.
Cheers Dad,
Hope they pull a decent pint up there.
Love from all the family,
in Leeds, Withernsea and Australia Xx
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 2, 2020