|
|
|
Moxlow Norman It is with great sadness that the family of Norman Moxlow of Batley, announce his passing at home
on May 1st 2020 aged 79.
Beloved husband of Julie,
much loved and loving dad to Claire and Simon, fantastic father in-law to Martin and the best ever grandad to Elliott, Mason and Aidan. A wonderful brother, brother in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
A family funeral will be held in accordance with current government guidelines at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday June 2nd at 10.30 a.m.
Please think of our
lovely Norman at that time.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 28, 2020