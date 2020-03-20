|
|
|
TAYLOR
Norman
Heather and the family wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support, sympathy and many acts of kindness during
Norman's long period of illness, and
since his death in February.
We are grateful for the diligent care of Doctors, Nurses and staff of the
Mowbray House Surgery, District Nurses, the medical staff of James Cook University Hospital, and the CDU, Romanby and Rutson wards of the Friarage Hospital.
Special thanks is extended to Bobby Cooper, of All Saint's Church, for conducting Norman's funeral so beautifully at
Harrogate Crematorium, to Gavin and members of Barthram Funeral Service for their excellent arrangements and help at
this time, and to the ladies of the
Methodist Church for providing the tea.
God Bless you all!
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 20, 2020