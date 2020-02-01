Home

Ronald Cogan & Sons Ltd (North Ferriby)
Sherwood, Station Road
North Ferriby, East Yorkshire HU14 3DJ
01482 631740
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00
St. Helen's Church
Welton
Norman Williamson Notice
Williamson
Norman
Potato Merchant of Welton, East Yorkshire.
Passed away peacefully at home on
24th January 2020, aged 89 years.
Adored Husband of Daisy (Day),
Stepfather to Paul, Daughter-in-Law Linda and the late Mark. Much loved Brother of Mary, Susan and the Late Keith,
Joyce and Joan.
Brother in Laws Don and Colin.
Norman will be sadly missed by many.
Funeral service at St. Helen's Church, Welton, HU15 1NH, on Tuesday 11th February at 12 noon, followed by an interment in Welton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations can
be given in memory of Norman to
St. Helen's Church, at the service.
Enquiries to Ronald Cogan & Sons,
North Ferriby 01482 631740
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 1, 2020
