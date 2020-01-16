Home

Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
16:00
St Peter in Chains Church
Chequer Road
Doncaster
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00
St Peter in Chains Church
Chequer Road
Doncaster
Nuala Meehan Notice
Meehan Miss Nuala Mary (Retired Primary
School Teacher)
Died peacefully on
17th December 2019 in
Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Funeral services will take place
at St Peter in Chains Church,
Chequer Road, Doncaster, DN1 2AA.
Funeral reception will be held on
Wednesday 22nd January at 4:30pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at
12 noon on Thursday 23rd January
2020 followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord,
may she rest in peace.
Further enquiries to J Steadman
& Sons, Tel: 01302 344444
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 16, 2020
