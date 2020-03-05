|
|
|
DODD Olive
(née Lightfoot) 21st February 2020 at
Harrogate Hospital, aged 98.
Loving wife of the late Bill,
much loved mother to
Michael & Andrew, mother in law to Angela & Gillian and grandmother to
William & Katie.
Funeral service on
Thursday 12th March, 11.30am
at Woodlands Methodist Church,
Harrogate HG2 7SG,
where she worshipped
for many years.
Family flowers only please, however, donations may be made to the RNLI and Woodlands Methodist Church.
Enquiries to W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
01423 770 258
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 5, 2020