HUTCHINSON
Pat
On 5th June, aged 81, quite suddenly but peacefully at Snaith Hall Care Home after finally succumbing to COVID-19.
Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur,
and dear mum to Sue and David, also
much loved grandma, great grandma
and mother-in-law.
Sadly due to coronavirus and lockdown restrictions, Pat's funeral has to be a small private family funeral service only.
Family flowers only please, any donations if desired in lieu of flowers will be forwarded to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Fund.
For any other enquiries please contact
Nigel Ramsey Funeral Service,
Tel: 01405 861984, mobile: 07843616041
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 13, 2020