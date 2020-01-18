|
|
|
STABLER
Pat
On 10th January 2020, peacefully in Northfield Manor Nursing Home,
aged 79 years.
Pat Stabler, dearly loved wife of the late James, dear mother of Ian and Elizabeth, loving grandma of Rebecca, Rachel, Joseph, Max and Emma.
Service at Cranswick Methodist Church on Tuesday 21st January at 11am,
prior to interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired, for
St Catherine's Hospice, Scarborough, and Cranswick Methodist Church.
Resting at Henry Naylor
01377 252222
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Jan. 18, 2020