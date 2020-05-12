Home

BEARDSMORE
PATRICIA
(née Warren)
On Sunday May 3, peacefully at
The Raikes Residential Care Home,
aged 90 years.

The dearly loved wife of the late
Rev. John Beardsmore,
much loved mother of David (d.2004),
Caroline, Michael and Veronica and
a treasured mother-in-law
and grandmother.

Due to current restrictions,
a funeral service will be held for
close family only on Monday 18th at
Nab Wood Crematorium.

All enquiries to
H.H Birch Funeralcare,
Tel: 01274 583467.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 12, 2020
